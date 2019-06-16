Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams has confirmed he won't play for the Tall Blacks at the Basketball World Cup this year.

Adams was last week named in a 25-man wider squad for the tournament, which begins at the end of August, but has confirmed through his agent that he won't be taking part.

Basketball New Zealand confirmed his decision on Twitter.

"Steven's support of the Tall Blacks and his interest in playing for the program at some point down the line is unwavering," a statement from his agent said.

"While he won't be participating this year with the National Team, his plan is to evaluate the opportunity to play in the 2020 Olympics following the upcoming NBA season."

The Tall Blacks could qualify for the Olympics if they finish higher than Australia at the World Cup, or through an Olympic Qualifying tournament next year.

