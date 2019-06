New Zealand have been handed a shock defeat at the World Softball Championships in the Czech Republic, losing to Mexico in a walk-off loss.

New Zealand blew a 4-1 lead to lose 5-4 in their latest pool match this morning for their first defeat of the tournament.

It was Mexico's first victory after suffering earlier defeats to Japan and hosts Czech Republic.

The Black Sox will look to bounce back against 13th ranked Botswana.