All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has been judged as the world's second-best rugby player with Wales' captain Alun Wyn Jones taking top spot in Rugby World's Best 100 players poll.

The English magazine ranked three All Blacks in the top 10 - with second-ranked Barrett joined by lock Brodie Retallick (fourth) and outside back Ben Smith (seventh).

All Black flanker Ardie Savea came in at 15th in the Best 100 list as the only other All Black to make the top 20.

It's not the first time Barrett, who was crowned World Rugby player of the year back-to-back in 2016 and 2017, has had to settle for second place either.

The 28-year-old All Blacks star trailed England's Owen Farrell in Rugby World's 2018 survey.

Jones likely earned the top spot thanks to a standout Six Nations season where he led Wales to a Grand Slam victory.

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones. Photo / Getty

The 33-year-old Welsh lock, who made his test debut in 2006, also took out the player of the tournament award.

The All Blacks trio of Barrett, Retallick and Smith were all selected in World Rugby's Team of the Year last December, alongside All Blacks captain Kieran Read and Rieko Ioane.

Brodie Retallick. Photo / Getty

England loosehead prop Mako Vunipola followed Barrett at third place with Wales and Saracens outside back Liam Williams in fifth.

France inside back Pauline Bourdon was ranked in 11th place and was the only woman to feature in the top 20.

Rugby World's Top 20

1. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

2. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

3. Mako Vunipola (England)

4. Brodie Retallick (New Zealand)

5. Liam Williams (Wales)

6. Owen Farrell (England)

7. Ben Smith (New Zealand)

8. Finn Russell (Scotland)

9. Viliame Mata (Fiji)

10. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

11. Pauline Bourdon (France women)

12. Billy Vunipola (England)

13. Faf de Klerk (South Africa)

14. Peceli Yato (Fiji)

15. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

16. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

17. Alex Goode (England)

18. Jamie George (England)

19. Jonathan Davies (Wales)

20. James Ryan (Ireland)