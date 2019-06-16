On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.
This weekend's matches
Some of the games this weekend were soclose, it came down to the last play.
And that was the case for the No. 1 team in the country, Hastings Boys' High School, claimed a 24-21 win over cross-city rivals Napier Boys' High School.
Hastings Boys' had to dig deep in what was a back and forth affair.
Prop Jeremiah Tuiatua scored right at the end to put Hastings back in front to finish the game. Jayden Stok also played a big role for Napier Boys', scoring two tries and making sure that they pushed Hastings on attack.
Meanwhile, Rotorua Boys' High School went to the East Coast to play Gisborne Boys' High School and showcased exactly why they are the second ranked team in the country with a 57-5 win.
Hastings' Boys and Rotorua Boys' are both Super 8 teams who are leading the country in the rankings and look to be on a roll. Both have yet to play Hamilton Boys' High School, however, who have just claimed another big win over Palmerston North Boys' in Manawatu.
King's College claim big win in 1A
In the 1A Auckland Comp, King's College played their neighbours De La Salle College and made the most of their opportunities to get the win.
But De La Salle College, who boast an intense physical nature most teams just can't match, were always going to be a hard team to get past.
King's College needed to be strong up front and managed to get a solid 27-8 win out of the match-up.