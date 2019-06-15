COMMENT:

Chiefs prop Angus Ta'avao could start and halfback TJ Perenara could spend some time at first five-eighths in the All Blacks' first test of the year next month.

Fanciful? Maybe, though the first All Black selection of the year – against Argentina in Buenos Aires – could be the most experimental since the unit which took on Japan last year.

That is likely if, as some think, this year's Super Rugby final features the Crusaders and Hurricanes. All Black coach Steve Hansen has already said that, if the Crusaders are in the final, he will stand down some players

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: