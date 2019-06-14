Fresh from Australia's stellar 3-2 comeback victory over Brazil at the FIFA Women's World Cup, Matildas captain Sam Kerr has revealed she was targeted by homophobic trolls on social media.

Kerr had earlier caused controversy after the Matildas win when she said the "haters" could "suck on that one" in response to criticism of the side after their 2-1 defeat to Italy in the World Cup opener.

The response drew plenty of criticism in some quarters, while others praised her forthright interview technique.

But she likely won't cop any flak for her latest move, calling out vile online trolls, who took her on over her sexuality.

The Matildas ace tweeted "for people getting upset about there being 'no' haters" above a screencapped tweet that said "by the way your dyke a** was offside".

For people getting upset about there being ‘no’ haters pic.twitter.com/rt4yVMIl2h — Sam Kerr (@samkerr1) June 14, 2019

The response to Kerr's tweet, who's partner is American footballer Nikki Stanton, was overwhelmingly positive in favour of her calling it out, with Twitter even noting they were investigating the homophobic tweet

"We've escalated this report Sam. Sorry this happened," Twitter Sports Australia wrote in a subtweet.

The offensive tweet was made in relation to the role Kerr played in the Matildas' matchwinning goal, where she started in an offside position and was potentially in a position to impact the play when Brazilian defender Monica Hickman Alves scored an own goal, flicking on a header into the corner of her own net.

Initially the goal was not given as the assistant referee adjudged Kerr to be offside and while the VAR showed that Kerr was offside, astonishingly upon review of the play the referee deemed Kerr had no impact on the play and gave the goal.

So...



Kerr is offside when the ball is played.

Kerr is active & interfering with play.

The balls played over the top.

Defender matches Kerr's run.

Defender heads it in OG



How can the Referee & 5 VAR people say Kerr's offside run hasn't influenced what follows?#AUSBRA #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/vavDTkRdBN — Iain Fordyce (@IainFordyce) June 13, 2019

There were plenty who believed the 25-year-old should not have been let off the hook. Coach of the Manchester United women's team and BBC analyst Casey Stoney argued the Brazilian defender only leapt for the ball and headed into her own net because of Kerr's presence.

"In my opinion it's affected the defender's decision making," Stoney said during the BBC broadcast.

"If I'm a defender, I'm saying she (Kerr) is interfering because if she's not there I don't have to head it."

Former England international Laura Bassett agreed, saying: "Because it's so central it does affect you going for the ball."

The result sees the Matildas pull level on points with Brazil in their group.

But Kerr seemed to care little and took full aim at those who had doubted her and her teammates in a tumultuous build up to the tournament in France.

"I'm so proud of the girls, I knew we were in it at halftime," Kerr said after the final whistle.

"There were a lot of critics talking about us but we're back so suck on that one. It's just outside noise, we don't listen to the haters.

"The reaction from the girls, you can see what it means to us. We were so disappointed after the first game.

"We haven't been reading (the criticism) but at the end of the day you can feel it."

She also hinted that she was perhaps a little tired of some of the criticism on social media, so her response in calling it out is perhaps not unexpected.

"Social media gives people a platform to say whatever they want, so it was good to kind of send a message back home and send a message to the rest of the world."

Kerr and the Matildas will next play Jamaica in their final group game on Wednesday morning at 5am AEST.