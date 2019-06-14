New Zealand doubles player Marcus Daniell and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof will chase their second ATP title as a team this weekend in the Netherlands.

Daniell and Koolhof have beaten the Dutch combination of Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 to reach the final at the Libema Open, ATP 250 tournament in s-Hertogenbosch.

It was a tight match throughout with Daniell and Koolhof saving six of eight break points against their serve while converting 2 of their 5 break point chances.

Daniell and Koolhof started well breaking serve in the second game after saving a break point in the first. From there games went with serve as Daniell and Koolhof took the opening set 6-3.

There was a break a piece at the start of the second set with games going with serve until Koolhof was broken in the 10th game as Rojer and Haase levelled the match at a set all.

Daniell and Koolhof raced to a 6-1 lead in the match tie break and held their own service points to take the match in 1 hour 22.

The match against the unseeded pair of American Austin Krajicek and Britain's Dominic Inglot will be their 4th final together as a team. The captured the Brisbane International title together at the start of the year. Krajicek was Kiwi Artem Sitak's partner before splitting at the French Open to join up with Inglot for the grass court season.

By reaching the final Daniell's ranking will move to the cusp of the top 50 again and a title victory would move him into the mid 40's.