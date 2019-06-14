Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

Last week's rankings

15. De La Salle College

14. New Plymouth Boys' High School

13. St Peter's College

12. St Bede's College

11. Nelson College

10. Sacred Heart College

9. Scots College

8. Kelston Boys' High School

7. St Kentigern College

6. King's College

5. Auckland Grammar School

4. Hamilton Boys' High School

3. Otago Boys' High School

2. Rotorua Boys' High School

1. Hastings Boys' High School

Midweek fixtures

Akira Ieremia's St Patrick's Silverstream lost to St Bede's, despite an early 17-point lead. Photo / Supplied

The highlight of the midweek action this week saw a remarkable comeback victory from Christchurch's St Bede's College against St Patrick's College Silverstream from Upper Hutt. After racing out to a 17-0 lead, St Bede's scored 26 unanswered points to clinch it 26-17.

This weekend's matches

With an abundance of key clashes on this weekend, we should start to see plenty of the respective competition ladders around the country take shape.

The country's top-ranked school, Hastings Boys' High School, take on their big rivals Napier Boys' High School with plenty of talent on display.

Hastings Boys' captain Jordan Thompson-Dunn is one to watch at second-five. He has an incredible set of skills and is already considered one of the most promising young players in New Zealand, in particular for his ability to identify weaknesses in opposition defence and exploit them.

Fullback Mercedes Hodge is also worth a watch.

The Hamiltonian has been in fine form and, along with Thompson-Dunn and Latrell Ah Kiong, have played a key role in keeping Hastings unbeaten so far this season.

Napier Boys' still find themselves in a rebuilding phase after falling agonisingly short in last year's Top 4 final against St Peter's College in Auckland.

Napier Boys' High Jayden Walker is one of the best props on display this weekend. Photo / Supplied

They are still brimming with talent, though – few props have had a better season than Jayden Walker, while Jayde Stok (second-five) and Ethan Martin (fullback) both have the ability to light up the field with their footwork and pace.

These boys have been playing with – and against – each other since their barefoot days and, rest assured, emotions will be running high.

Saturday, June 15: 12pm: Napier Boys' High School v Hastings Boys' High School (Napier Boys' High School).

In Remuera, Sacred Heart College welcome undefeated Auckland Grammar School.

Led by the destructive Brian Lealiifano, Sacred Heart will fancy their chances of causing an upset – provided Lealiifano can continue his counter-attacking brilliance.

He's been one of the standout players in this year's 1A Competition, along with first-five Jackson Rainsford.

Up front, prop Peter Neli has challenged defences across the comp, while Sionekau Lokeni (No 8) and Corey Kellow (blindside) cover a lot of ground with and without the ball.

Grammar's unbeaten run has been slightly surprising, as has their ability to improve game-on-game.

The front-row of Tuamu Maka, Joshua Fusitua, and Finau Halafihi deserve a lot of credit for that – they've hardly put a foot wrong all season and have inspired the rest of the pack to lift their game.

That solid base has provided ample attacking opportunity for the likes of explosive midfielders Fehi Fineanganofo and Mason Lever, and fullback Aisea Sakopo.

Saturday, June 15: 2.30pm: Sacred Heart College v Auckland Grammar School (Sacred Heart College, Auckland).

St Kentigern College have not had it all their own way this season, after agreeing to exclude some of their stars players for at least six games following the so-called poaching scandal that rocked First XV rugby late last year.

On Saturday they take on Mount Albert Grammar School in the last of their "stand-down" matches, again with the Moascar Cup on the line.

As they have for the past two months, St Kentigern will rely heavily on prop Tiaan Tauakipulu and captain and openside flanker Cam, while the kicking boot of Jona Mataciwa could prove to be crucial.

Mount Albert Grammar School's influential first-five Dylan Moon. Photo / Supplied

Under new coach Nick Ledger, MAGS have a group of players capable of holding their own – with Tama Anderson (fullback), Jackson Meechem (No 8), and Josh Whyte (second-five) youngsters to keep an eye on.

Saturday, June 15: 2.30pm: St Kentigern College v Mount Albert Grammar School (St Kentigern College, Auckland).

Nelson College captain Anton Segner will be key for his side against Christchurch Boys' High School. Photo / Supplied

After their shock defeat to Shirley Boys' High School, Christchurch Boys' High School have plenty to prove.

They were uninspiring in an earlier defeat to St Thomas College and could well go down to Nelson College this weekend – despite the latter having to travel six hours for the fixture.

Halves pairing Max Hughes and Ollie Lewis have been off the boil and will have to improve if they are to compete with the Nelson boys, led by red-hot loose trio Anton Segner, Fergus Hughes and Taya Brown.

Saturday, June 15: 12pm: Christchurch Boys' High School v Nelson College (Christchurch Boys' High School).