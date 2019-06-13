It's been a super day for Kiwi tennis players Marcus Daniell and Erin Routliffe at ATP and WTA tournaments in Europe.

Daniell and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof have beaten second seeds, fellow Kiwi Michael Venus and his South African partner Raven Klaasen to reach the semifinals at the ATP 250 tournament in s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

Daniell and Koolhof have won the match 6-4 7-6 (3) in one hour 34. They converted 3 of 5 break point chances and saved seven of eight against their serve.

"It was a close match with a lot of break points both ways. We held our nerve in the first set and managed to break back and they got ahead on the second," Daniell said.

Advertisement

Erin Routliff. Photo / Photosport

"In the tiebreak, Wes connected on a couple of returns and on the grass that can be enough to run away with it."

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and her Chilean partner Alexa Guarachi have shocked one of the world's best women's doubles teams in the weather hit WTA tournament in Nottingham.

They've stunned the second seeds Poland's Alicja Rosolska and China's Zhaoxuan 7-5,7-6 (5) to reach the quarter-finals in one hour 34.

Routliffe and Guarachi fought back from 5-2 down in the second set to win in the tie break.

"It was a really tough match and we knew they were obviously a great team that had played a lot together. So we just went out there super excited and playing on our terms," Routliffe said.

"It was a tight match and a lot of deuce points and we kept ripping on the big points and that allowed us to putt it out."

However Routliffe has confirmed Guarachi has another partner for Wimbledon this year so the Kiwi needs a big result this week and then look to find another partner to try to play at the All England Club for the second straight year.