The Black Sox have beaten Czech Republic 9-0 in the opening game at the WBSC Men's Softball World Cup in Prague.

The world number one Black Sox jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second inning. Thomas Enoka hit a triple, which was followed by Reilly Makea being hit by pitch. Zane Van Lieshout stepped up to hit the second triple of the inning to give the 7-time world champions a two-run lead.

The Black Sox tagged on another run in the 4th through steady pressure and a Czech error.

The Kiwis put the game out of reach in the 6th with a 3-run shot over the outfield fence by Ben Enoka to give them a 6-0 lead.

The pressure proved too much for the Czech's who gave up three further runs in the 7th inning due to a combination of walks and errors.

Van Lieshout lead the way with the bat with two hits and three RBI's.

It was an ideal start to the tournament for the Black Sox with 10 hits and a solid performance by pitcher Nik Hayes who gave up just three hits.

The Black Sox will take on Cuba in their next game early Sunday morning NZ time.