New Zealand's highest paid gamer earns less than the minimum wage.

That's the sober, and potentially conflicting, reality from a worldwide Esports landscape on track to become a billion-dollar industry by the end of the year.

It's simply not that easy to make money playing video games. The millennial Esports dream may be to stumble out of bed at midday, sink into a comfy recliner and game for 10 hours while your food, accommodation and expenses are paid for.

But life is much more likely to consist of crowded housing arrangements, living out of a suitcase for months and chasing

