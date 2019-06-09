1) Jimmy Neesham

is the fifth Kiwi to capture five wickets in a World Cup innings, after Richard Hadlee, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Shane Bond.

2) Hard to believe – but Kane Williamson's unbeaten 79 against Afghanistan was his highest score in 16 World Cup innings.

3) England, who scored 386/6 in their latest match against Bangladesh, are the first nation to score seven consecutive ODI 300-plus totals. The first six came against Pakistan (four times), South Africa and Pakistan yet again. Australia set the record of six in 2007.

Advertisement

Jofra Archer...quick rise. Photo / Photosport

4) Fast rising England star Jofra Archer

ripped down the quickest ball of the tournament, a 153 kph delivery against Bangladesh.

5) Australia's defeat against mighty India was the first time they have failed in a World Cup chase since 1999.

6) Mitchell Starc conceded the most runs in an innings by an Australian, his 74 worse than the 72 from Ashley Mallett in 1975.

7) Victorious India posted their highest ever World Cup total against Australia when they reached 352/5. India had lost eight of 11 previous World Cup games against the champs.

8) India also scored the most runs Australia has ever conceded in the final 10 overs of a World Cup match – 116.

9) Three matches against World Cup lesser lights have helped propel Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Jimmy Neesham into the top five list of wicket takers. But no Kiwis are in the top five for runs scored, with the best being Ross Taylor who is ninth.

10) The 60-ball 92 smashed by Aussie Nathan Coulter-Nile against the West Indies was the highest World Cup score by a player batting at number eight or lower. (It was also the highest scored by an Aussie number eight in history).

11) West Indian opener Chris Gayle blasted ahead of former South African captain AB de Villiers as the World Cup's greatest six-hitter. Two against Pakistan took him to 39. De Villiers has 37, with Aussie legend Ricky Ponting third on 31.