So it wasn't the coaching then. The Blues' limp end to their (very) limited chances of making the Super Rugby playoffs proved that.

In the end, while the Blues improved a little this year, new coach Leon MacDonald and his team ultimately made little difference. Tana Umaga, Sir John Kirwan, Pat Lam, whoever – there's not been much between them in terms of results.

The much-maligned Lam was the last coach to get the Blues to the playoffs, in 2011, when they lost the semifinal to the Reds.

So that leaves the players - although Friday night's loss against

