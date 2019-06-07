All the action from the Cricket World Cup clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.













Sri Lanka gets a chance to do something it has never done before at any Cricket World Cup: Beat Pakistan.

The teams meet at the County Cricket Ground in Bristol in the only game on Day 9 of the tournament.

Pakistan has won all seven completed World Cup games against Sri Lanka, and has a 90-58 ODI win-loss overall record against the Sri Lankans with one tie.

Sixth-ranked Pakistan and ninth-ranked Sri Lanka each have one win and one (heavy) defeat so far in the 2019 edition of the World Cup, and both are likely to face a common threat on Friday — potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms in southwestern England.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champion, beat Afghanistan in a rain-hit game to rebound after a 10-wicket thrashing by New Zealand. Kusal Perera is set to open again for Sri Lanka after hitting 78 against Afghanistan.

Pakistan, the 1992 champion, ended a run of 11 straight losses in one-day internationals with a 14-run win over top-ranked England at Trent Bridge on Monday. The win over pre-tournament favorite England was a dramatic turnaround from Pakistan's heavy opening loss to West Indies.

-AP