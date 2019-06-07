COMMENT:

Sam Cane's return to the Chiefs has seen a surge in form for a side that had been struggling.

One man alone never makes a team, but many who have dealt with Cane during his career won't see the improvements as a case of sheer coincidence.

Assistant All Blacks coach Ian Foster was in the management team that in 2013 elevated a startled 21-year-old Cane to the senior players' group in the All Blacks. Foster says they saw Cane as a future leader after the exodus of experience that would come after the 2015 World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Sam was always

Related articles: