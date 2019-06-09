COMMENT

How little sleep can you operate on? Could you handle staying up all night every night for the next five weeks? It's time to find out.

All the games in the 2019 Cricket World Cup are being played past Kiwi bedtimes. If you're a cricket fan you'll have had to change your sleeping habits already.

A week or so in and this World Cup is already one of the best ever. The return to the exciting everyone-plays-everyone format means a game every night. England's beautiful historic grounds look amazing. The coverage is excellent on Sky, RadioSport and iHeart Radio.

