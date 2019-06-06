Liam Napier runs through how the Black Caps rated against Bangladesh.

Martin Guptill: 6

Superb fielding to save at least four boundaries, snared one catch and the run out of Mushfiqur Rahi. Stationed at gully at one stage, Guptill made three successive stops, damaging his thumb on the final attempt. Started well with the bat, collecting 25 from 14 balls including three fours and a six, only to become Shakib Al Hasan's first victim.

Colin Munro: 5

Advertisement

Began with confidence but didn't back up his half century from the opening match in Cardiff, squandering a start here to perish for 24 from 34 balls.

Kane Williamson: 6

Rotated his bowlers well to break partnerships at crucial times but got bogged down by spin with the bat and holed out to deep midwicket for 40 from 72. Also guilty of ball-watching during two near run outs with Taylor.

Ross Taylor: 8

Man of the match performance with 82 from 91 in his first bat of the tournament, in his 400th international appearance. Good signs, though less run out fiascos wouldn't go amiss.

Ross Taylor. Photo / AP

Tom Latham: 5

Lasted four balls before attempting to hit Mehidy Hasan Miraz into the stands. Would love his time again, given the circumstances and his rash shot.

Jimmy Neesham: 5

No good with the ball, going for 24 runs from two overs before being hooked from the crease. Looked composed with the bat to find pressure-relieving boundaries but then guilty of a soft dismissal when needed to close the game out.

Colin de Grandhomme: 7

Again contributed with the ball, taking 1-39 from eight overs, but more expected with the bat than 15 runs and chipping to the keeper to heap pressure on others at the death.

Mitchell Santner: 9

Showed control and varied his pace on a pitch with minimal turn to take 1-41 from 10. Iced the game at the death with 17 runs from 12 balls. Brilliant in the field, too.

Black Caps' Mitchell Santner, left, and Lockie Ferguson celebrate after beating Bangladesh by two wickets. Photo / AP

Matt Henry: 8

Grabbed the first, settling wicket with the new ball and got two more in the final over. Figures of 4-47 enhanced by those last two strikes but another tidy effort with no help from the slow surface.

Lockie Ferguson: 8

Turned the bowling effort with pace and bounce – a welcome point of difference in this attack. Also did enough by squeezing the final boundary to third-man to help Santner see it through.

Trent Boult: 8

Not the seaming wicket he savoured in the warm up rout over India at this venue but economical and threatening once more with 2-44 from 10.