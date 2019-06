Auckland City FC head coach Ramon Tribulietx has left the club after 11 years.

He won 26 competition's during his tenure, including seven OFC Champions League titles.

Tribulietx also led the side to a memorable third place finish at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2014.

Auckland FC chairman Ivan Vuksich says the club is undergoing significant changes to its financial structure and needs to move in a 'fresh' direction.