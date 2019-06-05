New Plymouth trainer Allan Sharrock sits on 30 wins for the season and is on a mission to equal his previous best tally of 40 wins set in the 2001/02 season.

The Taranaki horseman has just under two months to secure 10 wins, but he believes he is taking enough firepower into the winter months to achieve his target.

"The team is going really well," Sharrock said. "I'd love to get 40 (wins). I think 40 was my best year.''



Sharrock will be hoping to add to his winning tally at his home track today where he will line up six runners.

Debutant Chilli Jean and a fresh Beckidboo will compete in the NZB Insurance Pearl Series Race (1200m). While he isn't expecting a lot from Chilli Jean, he believes Beckidboo will thrive in the heavy track conditions.

"She's (Beckidboo) had the benefit of two or three jumpouts and she is a mare that

relishes bad ground," he said.

"Her run in December (unplaced run last-start) might have been disappointing to look at, but she felt the ground and I put her aside for the autumn. I think she will race really well."



Another filly heading into today in a fresh state is La Feelya, who will resume in the Zed at Grangewilliam Stud 1100.

"Her jumpout form has been very strong," Sharrock said. "I thought it was a field that had a little bit of form in it as well.

"I rate her right up there with the form in the race. Going on her last jumpout, she was very impressive, so I expect her to race really well. I think the loose conditions shouldn't worry her too much either."

Sharrock is looking forward to lining up 3-year-old debutant Come Sei in the Stable Books Supporting NZ Trainers (1400m) after his impressive trial win at Foxton in April.

"It was a terrific trial," he said. "There were three other winners that came out of that trial meeting, so going off the form on that day I am expecting him to race very well.



"He's a half-brother to a nice horse who raced a few years back called Puttanesca. I like his chances tomorrow."

Sharrock has more conservative expectations with 5-year-old mare Belle Tem who will line up in the Stable Books 1400 after finishing unplaced when fresh-up over 1400m at Hawera last month.

"She's not that flash in wet ground," he said. Sharrock's final runner on the card is Reliable Man filly Sister Monica and he is expecting another strong showing from the diminutive 3-year-old when she competes in the Stable Books Remembering Harold Tuson Maiden 1400. "She's only a pony, but is tough as teak."



Sharrock has highlighted debutant Come Sei as his best winning chance.

- NZ Racing Desk