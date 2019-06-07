Boys "have a go at her" on the field and try to "hit on her" off it but nothing will stop Bree-Anna Williams from achieving her goal - to referee rugby at the very top.

"When I was 3 granddad would watch rugby and I would sit on the couch and snuggle up to him. I didn't know how to say rugby so I called it 'Crash, Kick and Throw'," the 14-year-old told the Weekend Herald.

Bree, as she is known, played soccer, netball and water polo. Then at 9 she joined the Frankton rugby club and was the only girl in the team.

"She is strong and fearless," said her granddad Murray Arnesen.

"She would tackle the boys so hard they would pass the ball. When I was reffing a game and she had the ball, there were three big boys in front of her trying to push her out - she flattened three of them. She loved it, she thrived on it."

Bree gave rugby up for "reffing" because there were no teams for women.

"I was the hooker. I wasn't afraid of being tackled or tackling the boys but I like reffing because you can interact with the players and coaches and not get hurt."

The teenager, New Zealand's youngest female referee, lives with her grandparents Arnesen and Lyn at their Huntington home in the Waikato. Bree is close to her other nana Jinny but closest to Arnesen. They are "peas in a pod".

She may only be 14 but Bree-Anna Williams is a girl in control on the rugby field

In Hamilton, on a crisp autumn morning, Bree was doing pre-match stretches while rugby players from Hillcrest High and Hamilton High checked out their ref.

"Whoa! She looks way older than 14. But if she tells me off I will take it - a ref is a ref," said a Hamilton High teen.

A mother said: "I don't know how the boys are going to concentrate with a beautiful 14-year-old girl ref. I mean they are all 16-year-old boys with raging hormones. I reckon she'll have a few dates after this game."

Bree says she prefers refereeing boys over girls.

"They are kinder and not so 'chatty' [rude]. During the game boys can get frustrated but they keep it to a minimum because I am a girl. Girls are more snotty."

She is pleased she looks older than her age.

"Guys think I am 16 or 17. I don't mind that it gives me more authority on the field."

Bree-Anna Williams is New Zealand's youngest female rugby referee. Photo / Michael Craig

The Year 10 student is confident calling the shots and unafraid to dish out a yellow card.

"A boy started using foul language and ranted at me. I said, 'I am playing it like I see it and you're off'."

Another boy yells out, "You are not fit to ref" - which Bree ignores.

"I don't mind criticism. When I am reffing I am in my own zone keeping up with the play so I block everything out," she said.

But Bree's grandmothers hate the vitriol.

"Generally players show respect and listen," said Jinny. "But when they get nasty you want to go out on the field and rip out their goolies."

Arnesen is always at the sideline offering advice and support to Bree, which has paid off.

Last year she was recognised as the best first-year referee in the Waikato.

"Even if I wanted to tell someone to shut up I bite my tongue - I don't want to embarrass her or need to get involved," Arnesen said.

"She's a natural leader, calm, cool and never gets flustered – qualities that make her a quality referee."

Bree says she's in her own zone while reffing and blocks out any barbs that come her way. Photo / Michael Craig

The teenager she wants to join the New Zealand Police and referee a World Cup Tournament.

Bryce Lawrence, national referee manager at New Zealand Rugby, said in a statement:

"Encouraging more women to referee is important to New Zealand Rugby and we are in the process of appointing a women's referee development manager who will be dedicated in growing and developing women referees.

"Our national referee squad is growing from strength to strength and this includes an exciting and talented group of six women."

But boys are off the radar.

"Bree's life is mapped out. I don't think boys are on her menu," Arnesen said.

After she blows the final whistle a player asks: "Hey miss, have you got any plans this weekend?"

"Yeah, I've got a tournament on tomorrow bro."