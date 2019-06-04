The Black Caps' preparation for their Cricket World Cup clash against Bangladesh was today delayed – ever so slightly – because of Donald Trump.

With several roads in central London closed due to the US President's state visit to the United Kingdom, including those near the Black Caps' hotel, the Black Caps' team bus was forced to take a detour to get to The Oval for their final training ahead of their match against Bangladesh tomorrow.

With London traffic also disrupted by protests about Trump, the Black Caps' pre-match press conference, which was scheduled for 1.30pm, was delayed by half an hour as the side slowly made their way to the ground.

People gather in London for a protest against US President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty

It wasn't the only noticeable Trump influence this week for the Black Caps, with his Marine One helicopter noticeably flying overhead at yesterday's training following his meeting with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

That meeting came days after Black Caps captain Kane Williamson also got to meet the Queen, shaking hands and taking photos with the Queen and Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace's garden party, alongside his fellow World Cup captains.

The visit of US President Donald Trump delayed Gary Stead's Black Caps side. Photos / Getty and Photosport

To continue a disjointed start to their pre-match buildup, after half an hour of training out in the middle of The Oval, rain fell, with players heading indoors to train in the nets.

However, once inside, the Black Caps had no issues in getting their final preparations underway, with an unchanged side already being confirmed to be taking the field tomorrow in their second match of the Cup.