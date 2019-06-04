Where Bangladesh will pray ahead of their World Cup match against New Zealand remains a secret.

After having missed the Al Noor mosque terror attack by seconds on March 15, when their bus pulled up outside in the aftermath, the players are wary about forecasting their movements in England.

The Christchurch atrocity occurred about one kilometre from Hagley Oval, where the third test was due to start the next day. Crucially the Bangladeshi side, a group predominantly of Islamic faith, exited practice late en route to the Al Noor establishment.

Captain Mahmudullah's press conference overran and, courtesy of other dressing room delays, the team arrived to witness the result of a massacre which eventually cost 51 lives.

Advertisement

Death surrounded the players on the street, panic reigned on the bus, and emergency calls were placed to the media pack. After forcing their way off the vehicle, the group fled back to the haven of Hagley Oval, meeting the journalists who came to their aid in transit.

New Zealand Cricket abandoned the test within three hours.

Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019

All members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, New Zealand are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in constant contact with the players and team management.#christchurchMosqueAttack — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019

Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019

Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque...we r extremely lucky...never want to see this things happen again....pray for us — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) March 15, 2019

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshis are expected to be physically stronger for the round robin match against the Black Caps on Thursday morning (NZT).

It's been revealed three players – Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan – all of whom played significant roles during the win over South Africa, did so while observing the Ramadan fasting rules of no food and water between dawn and dusk.

Mushfiqur made 78 off 80 balls before keeping wicket and enacting the run out of Quinton de Kock; Mahmudullah blasted 46 not out off 33 balls to ensure they secured a record one-day international total of 330 for six; and Mehidy's flight and spin captured the key wicket of South African captain Faf du Plessis for 62.

The Eid festival, celebrating Ramadan's end began last night. The players celebrated by tucking in at a restaurant in Mayfair.