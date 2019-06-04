EDITORIAL

Roman comic and dramatist Plautus (c.254–184BC) is often cited for the quote "moderation in all things is the best policy", although he was most likely beaten to the punch by Greek poet Hesiod (c.700BC) who stated: "Observe due measure; moderation is best in all things."

No matter who was first, there certainly no doubt the principle has been well established before ACC discovered a dramatic increase in the numbers of children's sports injuries, as reported this week.

Children under 10 years old suffered 63 per cent more sports-related injuries in 2017, compared with 2008, while those aged 10-14 were also hurt 60 per cent more. These figures were drawn from ACC claims for treatment from those playing rugby union, soccer, netball, basketball, rugby league, gymnastics and touch rugby.

Advertisement

ACC head of injury prevention Isaac Carlson said there was growing concern that too much sport may be as harmful for kids as not getting enough exercise.

Just how we came to be injuring our children at such a rising rate can only be speculated on. Carlson thought kids were either putting themselves at risk of injury by not doing enough exercise to be properly conditioned for the activity, or were playing in higher levels of sport and training but not having enough breaks.

Whatever the causes, ACC is now urging parents to restrict how much organised sport their children play each week by following a guideline of one hour of sports for every year in age. Under this recommendation a 10-year-old would play no more than 10 hours of sport competition, training and PE a week.

We wouldn't let a child subsist on an all-sugar diet, so why would we allow a child to over-participate in sport to a level which could be harmful?

The Australasian College of Sport and Exercise Physicians already recommends kids do not specialise in a single sport until 12 years old because starting too early could lead to burnout, loss of motivation and potential mental health issues. Some parents may welcome such advice as a reprieve on the wallet for enrolment fees and petrol bills running around multiple sports pursuits.

The growing dossier of evidence around harm being done to young people by organised sport is unlikely to be welcomed by clubs and associations which are struggling to compete for participants with online attractions, and general youthful lethargy. But, as with so many new insights, they can be taken as bad news or as opportunities.

It may be that a sports code could adjust focus with this new information to offer lower impact, shorter forms of their activities and attract a whole new tide of registrations.

It's clear some kids need their enthusiasm to sport curbed, just as others need encouragement to get more involved. Most parents will already know a child can go overboard on pastimes and these can become all-consuming. We wouldn't let a child subsist on an all-sugar diet, so why would we allow a child to over-participate in sport to a level which could be harmful?

In negotiating a proper amount of exercise and participation in organised sport, perhaps parents might want to ask themselves how much they themselves are prepared to do.

Incidentally, Plautus is also considered by some to be first with the line: "Practice yourself what you preach."