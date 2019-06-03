Junior All White Liberato Cacace has felt the wrath of fans in Colombia who have spammed his social media accounts with insults.

Cacace, who starred in New Zealand's round of 16 clash loss to Colombia in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, has been flooded with thousands of insults, expletives, taunts and threats on his Instagram account.

New Zealand ended up falling to a heartbreaking defeat to Colombia on penalties, with the 18-year-old Cacace contributing an assist and also scoring his penalty during the shootout.

But it was Cacace's shushing gesture seemingly directed at the Colombian goalkeeper and crowd after he scored his penalty that angered fans, who took to social media to let him know how they felt.

Many fans filled Cacace's Instagram account with Colombian flags, which Colombian media described as making "the country look very bad", while others fired insults in both Spanish and English at the young fullback.

Comments on Liberato Cacace's Instagram account. Photo / Instagram

The round of 16 clash itself was filled with controversy after New Zealand goalkeeper Michael Woud's third save in the penalty shootout was ruled out after he was deemed to have left his line to make the save.

Colombia then scored from the retake, hauling themselves back in the shootout before prevailing 5-4.