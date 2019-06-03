Roger Federer started his French Open campaign last week with no expectations.

He was playing well, reaching the quarter-finals at his two warm-up tournaments in Madrid and Rome. But he hadn't played on clay since a straight-sets quarter-final defeat at Roland Garros by Stan Wawrinka in 2015. His compatriot would go on to win the title.

Tonight the good friends meet again, from hoping he would play well enough to get into the second week, Federer must surely now believe he is a genuine threat for the title.

He's hitting the ball as well as he ever has on clay,

