Kinsey Wolanski became an internet sensation when she invaded the pitch during the Champions League final yesterday (NZT).

Wolanski ran out onto the pitch in the 18th minute wearing a 'Vitaly Uncensored' bodysuit while security chased her down.

The 22-year-old model was left gloating after she gained more than two million Instagram followers overnight, but now her eye-catching streak may have all been for nothing.

Kinsey Wolanski during the UEFA Champions League final. Photo / Getty

Wolanski has since revealed on Twitter that her Instagram account has been hacked and shut down.

"My Instagram has been hacked," she posted with a broken heart emoji. "The craziest 24 hours of my life!!!!"

It was revealed she was promoting her boyfriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's X-rated pranks site Vitaly Uncensored.

The Sun reported that as she walked away from the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Zdorovetskiy spanked her behind before saying "that ass is famous now".

Zdorovetskiy has streaked at some of the biggest sports events before. The prankster has been arrested for running onto the field during the 2017 MBL and 2016 NBA finals.

Kinsey Wolanski was quickly escorted by security. Photo / Getty

In 2014, he caused a break in the World Cup final in Brazil between Germany and Argentina - trying to kiss former Die Mannschaft defender Benedikt Howedes.

Wolanski is now in Ibiza but appeared on the Kyle and Jackie O show yesterday morning and told Australian listeners she was held by police for five hours before being released.

"They took me down to the police station and they kept me for about five hours and then they let me go," she said.

"At the stadium, they gave me a hospital gown so I ended up in jail in a hospital gown."

Taking to Instagram just hours after the stunt, Wolanski claimed she was going to give out 1000 signed posters of herself.

"You guys I can't even fathom what is going on right now, I feel amazing and so thankful, I really could cry," she said.

"I really did this just because I really want to push myself out my comfort zone, I love that feeling — that adrenaline feeling and doing crazy things.

"I love to do crazy things all the time, but I never thought it would get to this scale and all of your support and messages and everything is so amazing.

"And I really want to do something special for you guys, anything that I can, so I'm going to offer 1000 free signed posters. I love you so much and I want to thank you guys in any way I can."