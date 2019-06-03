WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Football superstar Neymar claims he has been the victim of an elaborate extortion plot after an unnamed Brazilian woman accused him of raping her in a luxury hotel last month.

The 27-year old striker took to social media at the weekend, saying he has been forced to share racy messages and pictures the alleged victim sent him during a "friendly exchange" in an attempt to clear his name.

In a seven-minute video on Instagram, Neymar, who signed for French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a record fee of £198 million ($383 million) from Barcelona in 2017, said the exchange with the woman "was a trap and I fell into it".

Por motivo de extorsão estou sendo obrigado a expor minha vida e família...https://t.co/Y37AxdpTsA — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 2, 2019

According to police documents obtained by UOL Sport, Neymar met the alleged victim on Instagram and arranged for her to meet him at the five-star Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe on May 15. The woman claims an intoxicated Neymar arrived at the hotel at just after 8pm. The alleged assault occurred shortly after, according to The Sun.

In the Instagram video Neymar, who has already denied the allegations through his management team, says in Portuguese that he was forced to reveal the "very intimate" WhatsApp messages and pictures of a woman in varying states of undress.

Some of the raunchy messages allegedly sent by the Brazilian woman who has accused football star Neymar of rape. Photo / Instagram

"I'm going to expose all the conversations I had with the girl. All our intimate moments together. It's very intimate but it's necessary that I open up everything to prove that what is meant to have happened is not true," Neymar says.

"So you're going to see all the messages and everything that's happened on this day and on the next day. Because what's happened is the normal relationship between a man and a woman between four walls. This is what happens between every couple and the next day there was nothing bad."

Paris Saint-Germain paid a record fee to Barcelona to secure Neymar in 2017. Photo / Getty

In a statement on his official website, Neymar's management team claims a Sao Paulo lawyer is behind the extortion attempt.

"[Neymar's] lawyers were immediately notified and have since taken all appropriate steps.

"We completely repudiate the unjust accusations and, above all, the exposure in the press of an extremely negative situation.

"All evidence of attempted extortion and non-rape will be submitted to the police authorities in a timely manner."

Neymar is the second top footballer to be accused of sexual assault in the past 12 months.

Late last year,34-year-old Kathryn Mayorga claimed Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 - and offered her $375,000 for her silence on the matter.

At the time of the alleged attack, Ronaldo, then 24, was in Las Vegas on holiday with his brother-in-law and cousin.

He has vehemently denied the allegations.