Lydia Ko has reason to celebrate despite finishing off the pace at the US Open in South Carolina.

The Kiwi number one sank a hole-in-one on the par three 11th in the final round of the tournament.

Ko used a six iron on the 159 yard hole which was ranked the hardest all week at the Country Club of Charleston course.

Ko recorded an even-par 71 to finish the tournament at five-over, 12 shots back from leaders Yu Liu and Celine Boutier.

The LPGA Twitter feed reported that the 22-year-old celebrated by buying beer for the media covering the major.