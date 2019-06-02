The New Zealand under-20 football side look to make the World Cup quarter-finals with a win over Colombia.

Both sides finished second in their respective groups with New Zealand recording impressive victories over Honduras (5-0) and Norway (2-0) before losing their final group game to Uruguay.

Colombia head into today's game following a 6-0 thrashing of Tahiti to complete group play following a 2-0 win over Poland and a 2-0 defeat to Senegal.

The winner of today's game will face the winner of the Ukraine and Panama round of 16 game.