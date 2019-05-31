A late penalty miss by Blues first-five Harry Plummer means the Blues' slim playoffs hopes are now all but over after their draw against the Bulls at Eden Park.

They appeared to have the game all but sewn up when Akira Ioane's converted try put them seven points ahead but a try to first-five Manie Libbok with five minutes remaining, which he converted, put the visitors on equal terms.

However, in a spot of late drama in a match severely lacking in it, Plummer was given a chance to win the game for the Blues after a high tackle by Bulls wing Cornal Hendricks on Blues flanker Tom Robinson, but he put a difficult chance wide of the posts.

This was an echo of his late miss against the Crusaders early in the season, but he wasn't to blame for that defeat and likewise the rookie shouldn't be held accountable for this result.

They matched the Bulls up front but, again, they couldn't find the finishing quality when it counted, a problem which has haunted them all season.

It was a hugely disappointing finish for the Blues, who had to win to keep their slim chances of featuring in the playoffs alive, but a draw was perhaps a fair result because neither side showed much quality during what was a very average 80 minutes of rugby.

Pretty this was not and the modest crowd that did brave the wet conditions may be thankful that this will almost certainly be the Blues' final home match of the season.

This was a game that just had to improve after a first half which was not a good advertisement for the competition. The relatively low skill factor could be excused by the torrential rain that fell in the hours before kick-off and in particular just beforehand.

The lack of energy and enthusiasm was more difficult to understand. This was a crucial match in the context of both team's seasons – the Bulls are well in the playoff mix - and yet neither side showed a real desire to take the game by the scruff of the neck and the result was a tepid and often tedious to and fro between two teams who are not likely to feature at the pointy end of the competition.

Ofa Tuungafasi had replied to Hanro Liebenberg's try from close range with one of his own and then Scott Scrafton followed suit after halftime as the Blues started the second half with intent at least.

But wing Hendricks' kick and chase which bamboozled Blues flanker Robinson put the Bulls on even terms before Akira Ioane did what he is so good at from a five-metre scrum. It appeared this was a significant moment in the match but, alas for the home side, disappointment was lurking.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald elected to bring on back-up first-five Otere Black on to the pitch late in the game but no matter what the Blues tried they just couldn't stretch their lead and calamity struck when Libbok went over near the posts for a converted try with five minutes remaining.

The Blues aren't completely out of the finals mix but must take maximum points from their remaining away matches against the Reds and Hurricanes and on this evidence they are extremely unlikely to do so.

Blues 22 (Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Scrafton, Akira Ioane tries; Harry Plummer pen, 2 cons)

Bulls 22 (Hanro Liebenberg, Cornal Hendricks, Manie Libbok tries; Libbok pen, 2 cons)

Halftime: 10-8