Chelsea have eased to Europa League glory following a 4-1 victory over Arsenal in this morning's all-London final in Baku.

All five goals were scored in the second half as Chelsea secured the club's second Europa League title since 2013.

Frenchman Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the 49th minute with a header to net against his former club. A second to Pedro 11 minutes later followed by an Eden Hazard penalty in the 65th minute secured the win for Chelsea.

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi finally got Arsenal on the board in the 69th minute before Hazard, expected to be playing in his final game for Chelsea, scored a second three minutes later.

