Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney has apologised after making insensitive comments about women's golf.
The renowned golf instructor and commentator received backlash from professional players and fans after he made "racist and sexist" comments about LPGA players on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday.
In conversation with his co-host Steve Johnson about this week's 74th US Women's Open, Haney made a joke about his unfamiliarity with the LPGA Tour and women players.
Haney's comments were widely criticised on social media, including from 2014 US Women's Open winner Michelle Wie, who wrote on Twitter that the "amazing players" should be celebrated instead of mocked.
Haney initially offered a non-apology on his show after his comments started getting traction on social media, and claimed he didn't remember what he said.
He then tweeted an apology after his show.
The US Women's Open begins on Friday (NZ time).