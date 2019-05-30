Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney has apologised after making insensitive comments about women's golf.

The renowned golf instructor and commentator received backlash from professional players and fans after he made "racist and sexist" comments about LPGA players on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday.

In conversation with his co-host Steve Johnson about this week's 74th US Women's Open, Haney made a joke about his unfamiliarity with the LPGA Tour and women players.

Hank: I couldn’t name you six players on the LPGA tour. Maybe I could. Well… I’d go with Lee, if I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.

Steve: We’ve got 6 Lee’s.

Hank: Honestly, Michelle Wie is hurt… I don’t know anybody … Where are they playing? — Samantha Marks (@SamMarksGC) May 29, 2019

Haney's comments were widely criticised on social media, including from 2014 US Women's Open winner Michelle Wie, who wrote on Twitter that the "amazing players" should be celebrated instead of mocked.

As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out. https://t.co/P18JByTosN — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) May 29, 2019

Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them....Not mock them. @HankHaney https://t.co/YB25Bl9zoC — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) May 29, 2019

Haney initially offered a non-apology on his show after his comments started getting traction on social media, and claimed he didn't remember what he said.

Hank Haney on the radio right now:

"I'm getting blown up a bit..."

"I can't remember what I said..."

"I guess people are taking this as racially insensitive."

"So I'm gonna apologize right now if I offended people."

"I guess I said something that made people feel bad." — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) May 29, 2019

He then tweeted an apology after his show.

The US Women's Open begins on Friday (NZ time).