

The Centre Annual Prize-giving and Awards evening was held last weekend and it is congratulations to all winners and runner up players from events held this last season.

It is congratulations also to the following who won the Centre Annual Awards for 2019.

Female Player of the Year : Karina Cooper (Kamo Club).

Under 25 Year Player of the Year : Caitlin Riedstra (Onerahi Club).

Team of the Year: Northland Women's Representative Team sponsored by Placemakers.

Coach of the Year: Jane Walker - (Mangawhai)

Green Keeper of the Year - Wayne Neal - (Mangawhai)

Administrator of the Year - Maureen Parker - (Kensington Club)

Service to Bowls Award - Patria Warth - Kensington.

These people will now receive nominations through to the Bowls NZ awards for 2019.

A citation for each successful player and photos from the prize-giving can be viewed on the Bowls Northland website, www.bowlsnorthland.com.

The next Northland Centre tournament is an inter club sevens tournament to be played on June 15 and 29. Entry is per club and you may enter as many teams as you wish.

Divisions will be played for men, women or mixed teams. Playing uniform is mufti with bowling shoes.

Please note that entries close on Thursday, June 6. Entry forms have been sent to all clubs and should be forwarded to the centre office or email to bowlsnorthland@ubernet.co.nz.

Club tournaments this next week are: Sat/Sun - Ngunguru; Tuesday -Kamo; Wednesday - Maungaturoto; Thursday - Hikurangi; Friday One Tree Point.

Enter via the clubs concerned.

Clubs are also advised that the tournament programme and green applications notice have been forwarded and you should be checking and applying for any changes to your program for 2019-20. Please forward to gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz.