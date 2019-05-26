Could this be the worst ever own goal?

Fans at Wembley Stadium could not believe their eyes this morning (NZT) when a back pass from Charlton defender Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr flew past goalkeeper Dillon Phillips and into the net.

And it was on one of the biggest stages of all - four minutes into the critical promotion play-off against Sunderland, to determine who would play in next year's English Football Championship.

Charlton have just done this in a playoff final 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/v7rGoj4lie — Brady Newstead (@bradynewstead) May 26, 2019

Phillips was unable to control his teammate's pass when he started frantically chasing the ball while it glided across the pitch and into his goal.

Advertisement

Stunned by their own extraordinary blunder, the club posted the video to Twitter with the caption "Goal Sunderland. WTF just happened?"

The video has since gone viral on social media with 3.5k retweets and 12k likes.

Charlton with one of the all-time funniest Wembley own goals — Arrr Harris (@DroughtRock) May 26, 2019

Charlton just conceded a ridiculous own goal. Gotta be nerves. #LeagueOne — Peter Gamble (@coachpvg) May 26, 2019

Anyone watching the Charlton/Sunderland game. Charlton has just scored the weirdness own goal ever. Wtf#PlayOffFinal — Douglas McFarlane (@DouglasMcf1) May 26, 2019

That Charlton own goal was unbelievable... — Chris ⚒ (@rsstanford88) May 26, 2019

"That own goal by Charlton might actually be the worst thing I've ever seen in my life. Oops," one fan wrote.

"Charlton with one of the all-time funniest Wembley own goals," another posted.

Almost ninety minutes later, though, Charlton were celebrating. A last-minute goal gave them a 2-1 win - and promotion into the Championship, one level below the English Premier League.