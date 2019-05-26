It was far less dramatic than his win yesterday, but the result was the same for Scott McLaughlin as he completed the double at Winton in the Supercars Championship.

After his first victory saw him come under fire for clashing with teammate Fabian Coulthard, then cutting off a large portion of the track before re-entering the race, there were no such problems in Race 14, as McLaughlin was never troubled for his 10th victory of the season.

Coulthard, who finished 16th in the weekend's first race after being nudged off the track by McLaughlin, claimed a drama-free second place – the sixth time this campaign that the pair have earned a one-two finish.

McLaughlin had claimed pole position in dominant fashion, setting a lap record, and kept the lead off the start, cruising away from Coulthard to be nearly four seconds clear by the first pitstops.

That lead would double later in the race, and although a late Safety Car intervention provided some intrigue, McLaughlin had no issues holding on to his lead, eventually claiming victory by 0.8 seconds.

"It's been an amazing weekend, two wins for our team, a pole and a one-two," McLaughlin said.

"Our cars were just ridiculously good and I'm excited for the future and the rest of the year.

"We battle hard, we had a little kerfuffle yesterday, we got our butts kicked and came back here today."

Coulthard earned his eighth podium of the season to sit 244 points behind McLaughlin in the Championship standings, while Shane van Gisbergen retained a tenuous grasp on third place, a further 171 points back.

Van Gisbergen finished seventh today after starting in 13th, but David Reynolds added a fourth placed finish to his third in the weekend's opening race, to sit just 11 points behind the Kiwi.

Jamie Whincup is in fifth overall after finishing third this afternoon.