Broncos 8

Warriors 2

The Warriors' revivial in 2019 has hit a speedbump, with an 8-2 loss to Brisbane on Saturday night.

In a game of semifinal intensity, the Broncos tackled themselves to a standstill, in one of the most impressive defensive performances ever seen at Mt Smart.

They rode their luck at times with the offside rule – and were rarely punished – but also repelled everything the Warriors could throw at them.

The Warriors lack of x-factor on attack was exposed, as they were often too predictable, and they also lacked the precision and execution of the last fortnight.

Twice they passed it over the sideline in promising positions, while Patrick Herbert missed a penalty from a handy angle in the first half.

Anthony Milford's try midway through the second half broke a 2-2 halftime deadlock, and was enough to give the Broncos a deserved win.

There was a sombre beginning to the night, with a minute's silence observed for the late Quentin Pongia, one of the great Kiwis forwards of the modern era, who passed after last Saturday after a battle with bowel cancer.

There was also a touch of history, as foundation captain Dean Bell led the home side out, reprising his role of 25 years ago, as the two clubs exchanged gifts, in front of an impressive crowd of 17,495.

That was the height of the pleasantries. Five Warriors smashed into the opening tackle following the kick off, then Ken Maumalo – in a rare sight this season – was driven back on his first carry.

After poor starts to the season, both teams had enjoyed resurgence in recent weeks, built on the foundation of impressive defence. That was evident in the first half, especially with the Broncos. The Warriors had a ton of ball – they were camped in enemy territory for almost all of the second quarter – but couldn't bang the door down. At times it looked like they could have attacked until midnight, but wouldn't have found a way through. The Broncos' line speed was terrific and they hit hard and true.

The Warriors had no time and space, and their lack of genuine firepower, and a point of difference in the pack was exposed. They only really looked dangerous off kicks, but the visitors were good enough to defuse them.

In contrast the Broncos looked menacing out wide, and made 17 tackle busts in the first half alone. Alex Glenn was held up over the line twice, Milford zigged and zagged with great effect and fresh faced halfback Tom Dearden went very close, after shrugging off Kodi Nikorima, the man he replaced at Red Hill.

In the match against his old team, Nikorima was involved in plenty of flashpoints. He was off the mark with a couple of passes, but almost created a try with a clever kick, then was centimetres away early in the second half, as he chased a Green grubber. He also did well to recover from a cynical high hit from Kotoni Staggs, as the Broncos centre tried to take his head off.

After 59 minutes of high intensity football, the Brisbane finally crossed, as Milford slipped between two defenders close to the line. The visitors had looked more threatening, but they were fortunate to be in that part of the field, as the referees had missed a Dearden knock on a metre from his line.

Harris then pushed Jamayne Issaako over the sideline to save a certain try, as the Broncos pushed to extend their lead. The Warriors had some last ditch attempts to pull the game out of the fire, but never came close and endured their first tryless match in a year.

Halftime: 2-2