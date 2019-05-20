The man who alleged at least three Crusaders players intimidated him in a fast food restaurant in Cape Town is threatening to release video of the incident.

Alexandros Paterimos took to Instagram yesterday, alleging prominent Crusaders and All Blacks players of hurling homophobic slurs at him and a friend and "physically intimidated" them at a McDonald's on Long Street in the Cape Town CBD.

"We were attacked by members of the New Zealand rugby team in the mc Donald's [sic] on Long/kloof st last night. As we entered, we were met with jeering and sniggers from them. They then proceeded to record as a joke (also, upon looking on his phone screen, it was recording for either insta/snapchat)," Paterimos posted on Instagram.

"We were met with homophobic slurs, limp wrists and high pitched voices which were clearly in gest [sic].

The Crusaders said they were aware of the allegations, but strongly refuted the 'socialised account' of events.

"Allegations have been made via social media that there was a verbal altercation between members of the public and some Crusaders players who were out getting food after the match against the Stormers in Cape Town. The original post claimed players exhibited homophobic behaviour.

"The three players, team management and the South African-based security advisor with them, strongly refute the socialised account of what happened. They are devastated by the allegation and the implication of homophobic behaviour."

However, Paterimos tonight posted a screenshot of a conversation he had with the Crusaders on Instagram. In response to the Crusaders giving him "the opportunity to provide us with your full account of what happened", Paterimos claims he is getting surveillance footage of the incident.

"We understand that you may have your reservations against us as the men are most likely lying to you about what happened, however we will prove that we are not lying as we are getting surveillance footage from the McDonald's (as we weren't able to yesterday). After we get that back, then you will see that we deserve an apology and some action against this homophobic behaviour. Telling us that we are lying is EXTREMELY offensive and we will not stand for that."

Photo / Instagram

Paterimos also posted on Instagram that the group "will not be silenced".

Photo / Instagram

Photo / Instagram

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge, who called the allegations 'particularly distressing', will be meeting with the players involved tomorrow when they return to Christchurch.

Paterimos says the players threatened to "f*** us up if we don't watch it" after confronting them for filming them.

"THEN we told them we will record them TO WHICH the man in the video gave a thumbs up and said, 'you do that'. Thanks for the consent because within a matter of seconds he lashed out which was the video you all saw.

"I'm not entirely sure what the role the man in the video plays in terms of the rugby team – but he was CLEARLY with them. To clarify, the man was the one who reached for [the] phone and proceeded to grip his arm VERY tightly – and then security intervened.

"All team members at the mc Donald's [sic] has a part to play in this. Upon investigation, we also found some of their profiles which is what we have shared with you all. Thank you for the support. Always hate sports."

Paterimos has since shared pictures of two of the three players, with a number of social media users calling for the pair to face action.

The two players named by Paterimos have both played for the All Blacks and are in contention to make the Rugby World Cup squad in September, while the third is a rising star of the Crusaders.