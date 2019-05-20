Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

There's been plenty of movement on this week's Top XV ranking, following an action-packed weekend, including the big "traditional" between King's College and Auckland Grammar School:

15. St Peter's College (last week: new addition)

For the second straight week, St Peter's College failed to impress but still managed to get the win. This time, they beat Mount Albert Grammar School 31-21. There were clearly still tired legs throughout after recently returning from a tournament in Japan where they finished runner-up.

Advertisement

Dhynzel Pritchard, midfielder of St Peter's College in action. Photo / Supplied

14. New Plymouth Boys' High School (new)

On Tuesday, New Plymouth Boys make the trip north to Auckland, for their interschools clash against Auckland Grammar School. This will be a tough challenge for the visitors, with Grammar still buzzing after the weekend's big "traditional" victory against King's College.

The team has arrived, let the Haka commence! #GrammarvsKings pic.twitter.com/dyu7DNw4EW — Auckland Grammar (@AucklandGrammar) May 18, 2019

13. Tauranga Boys' College (new)

One of the early surprise packages this season – the boys from Tauranga followed their strong pre-season performances with an unbeaten start to the year. They're on a break at the moment, with the start of the Super 8 fast approaching.

12. St Bede's College (8)

Beaten by Nelson College at the weekend, St Bede's are still in the running for a UC Championship title. They next have a home game against Marlborough Boys' College and should get back on track.

11. Nelson College (11)

It's been a disappointing pre-season for Nelson but the victory over St Bede's College could be a turning point for this team – hanging on after intense pressure towards the end of the game.

10. Sacred Heart College (12 )

Sacred Heart get into the top 10 for the first time this season, after dismantling De La Salle on Saturday. They face newcomers Tangaroa College next and should continue on their winning path.

9. Scots College (9)

They broke the 50 mark against an injury-plagued Gisborne Boys' High School and are looking better with each passing game.

8. Kelston Boys' High School (7)

Defeated Tangaroa College comfortably to underline their credentials as one of the danger teams this season. Guilty again of getting involved in some push and shove and need to show greater discipline if they want to challenge for the 1A crown.

7. King's College (3)

Things don't get any easier for King's College – a week after going down to Auckland Grammar School, they face the top-ranked first XV team in the country, St Kentigern College, in what promises to be the match of the weekend.

King's College midfielder Meihana Grindlay on the charge against Auckland Grammar School. Photo / Photosport

6. Auckland Grammar School (13)

This week's big mover on the rankings, Grammar's impressive win against King's College followed another solid display against Kelston Boys' High. They face New Plymouth Boys' High School on Tuesday, and Aorere College on Saturday in what will be a big ask for this young outfit.

Rylee Samuela of Grammar. Photo / Photosport

5. Hamilton Boys' High School (6)

Hamilton Boys' have a bye week before squaring off with Auckland Grammar in another big "traditional".

4. Otago Boys' High School (5)

Otago Boys play their third game in eight days on Wednesday. They beat King's High School (44-0) and John McGlashan College (65-7) and face Southland Boys' High School in one of the biggest encounters on this weekend's menu.

3. Rotorua Boys' High School (4)

They did not have a game this past weekend and are again off this week but with the busy season ahead they'll need all the rest they can get.

2. Hastings Boys' High School (2)

Hastings Boys' High had a bit of a scare at the weekend, only just getting the win over St Patrick's College Town. It could be a timely wakeup call with the Super 8 starting in a few weeks.

1. St Kentigern College (1)

St Kentigern College hold on to their No 1 ranking after a good win against Dilworth School. They're up against a tough opponent in King's College this weekend and we could have an upset on the cards.