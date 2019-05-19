Tactix 60

A record was broken in Casey Kopua's final netball game for the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic, just not one she would have wanted to fall.

The Mainland Tactix claimed their biggest victory in ANZ Premiership history, spoiling Kopua's farewell with an impressive 60-48 victory in Christchurch yesterday.

In her 187th and last match at this level, Kopua's 17-year career with the same club came to an end.

But there was no fairytale finish as the Tactix shot out to an early lead and continued to grow their advantage throughout the clash.

Kopua was unusually subdued as the Tactix notched their biggest score of the season, with Ellie Bird (hitting 42 of her 46 attempts) and Kate Beveridge (18 from 25) both having strong games.

"We're either really good or really bad," said Kopua, summing up a Magic season which will see them finish fourth, and she lamented a lack of intensity in their final game.

"We were probably just a little bit casual, not intense enough, but also I think when we had the ball, what we were doing with it was not what we'd talked about or what we'd planned for.

"The Tactix did a good job of being niggly, interfering and putting us under pressure that we'd been under before but we just didn't react to it as well as we could have."

With both teams already out of playoff contention, there was little riding on the game apart from pride, something the Tactix salvaged, claiming their record victory and their fifth of the season to finish fifth overall in the six-team competition.

Meanwhile, Kopua was left hoping it wasn't her final game of professional netball.

The veteran defender has come out of international retirement in the hope of making the Silver Ferns World Cup squad, announced on Thursday, and said it would be a huge honour.

"It would mean everything. I just want to prove to myself and my family that I deserve to be there and I want to have one last chance at winning."