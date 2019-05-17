Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

This week's top 15 schools

1. St Kentigern College (last week: 1)

2. Hastings Boys' High School (2)

3. King's College (3)

4. Rotorua Boys' High School (4)

5. Otago Boys' High School (5)

6. Hamilton Boys' High School (7)

7. Kelston Boys' High School (6)

8. St Bede's College (8)

9. Scots College (9)

10. Christchurch Boys' High School (11)

11. Nelson College (12)

12. Sacred Heart College (13)

13. Auckland Grammar School (15)

14. Tauranga Boys' College (-)

15. Gisborne Boys' High School (14)

This weekend's matches

It's all about the "traditional" between Auckland Grammar School and King's College - a clash that has two All Black icons excited and that is expected to be played in front of 15,000 supporters.

Aidan Morgan is one of the standout players for King's College. Photo / Supplied

Both teams are undefeated but I can't look past King's for this one, as they have a raft of schoolboy superstars in their line-up - the likes of Aidan Morgan, Meihana Grindley, James Brown and captain Leandro Vakatini.

Sosaia Moala is one of the most mobile young No 8s in the country. Photo / Supplied

Grammar will be buoyed by last weekend's victory against Kelston Boys' High School, however, and possess a mobile loose trio - with Sosaia Moala one of the fastest No 8s around. Hooker Finau Halafihi has also been very impressive so far this season. He's aggressive and explosive and could be a factor in getting his team go-forward.

Saturday, 18 May: 2.30pm: Auckland Grammar School v King's College (Auckland Grammar School, Auckland).

It could be one-way traffic when St Kentigern College welcome a young Dilworth School team. Dilworth have shown some real promise in the pre-season but lack the experience to compete with the country's top-ranked school.

Saturday, 18 May: 2.30pm: St Kentigern College v Dilworth School (St Kentigern College, Auckland).

Staying in Auckland, Sacred Heart College will be desperate to get back to winning ways after two close losses in the 1A competition. They take on De La Salle College, who have been impressive in their early exchanges this season.

Sacred Heart could have their hands full with De La Salle College's Sofai Maka. Photo / Supplied

Of particular interest will be the head-to-head between fullbacks Sofai Maka (De La Salle) and Brian Lealiifano (Sacred Heart). Maka is a big fella and hard to bring down, while Lealiifano's vision far exceeds his age.

Saturday, 18 May: 2.30pm: Sacred Heart College v De La Salle College (De La Salle College, Auckland).

In Porirua, Scots College and Gisborne Boys' High School clash in biggest match-up of the last round of the Tranzit Festival.

Gisborne have soldiered on bravely despite having six regular starters (including captain Jordan McFarlane) out injured, while Scots College have shown they can mix it with the best in New Zealand - even without talismanic Ethan Webster-Nonu.

The battle between the first-fives - Gisborne's Anaru Paenga and his opposite Oryaan Kalolo - could be decisive. Paenga is a master organiser and distributor of the ball, while Kalolo attacks the line with plenty of speed and flair.

Saturday, 18 May: 11.30am: Scots College v Gisborne Boys' High School (Porirua Park, Porirua).

Oryaan Kalolo has plenty of speed and flair. Photo / Supplied

St Bede's College have been putting up big scores recently and will be hoping to do it again when the square up to Nelson College. Kynan Stowers-Smith, Etonia Bainivalu and Loti Sevele have started the season on fire and will be full of running in the backline. Nelson College have had a rocky start but are slowly getting back to their best with Fergus Hughes, Isaiah Malaulau and Taya Brown all consistently good.

Saturday, 18 May: 12pm: St Bede's College v Nelson College (Nelson College, Nelson).

Another big game in the "Deep South" is between Otago Boys' High School and John McGlashan College. Otago Boys caused a bit of a boilover against a strong a very talented Kings High School midweek. The top four teams in the Otago Comp are Otago Boys, Southland Boys' High School, Kings High School, and John McGlashan.

Saturday, 18 May: 1pm: Otago Boys' High School v John McGlashan College (Otago Boys' High School, Dunedin).