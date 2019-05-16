Israel Folau will have to wait even longer to learn his fate after the independent panel charged with deciding his future delayed their decision a further 24 hours.

The verdict was expected to be announced today but the panel notified Rugby Australia this morning that they will not have a decision until Friday, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

There has been no hard deadline set for the decision to be made and the reason for the latest delay is unknown.

Folau faces being sacked by RA after being found to have committed a high-level code of conduct breach for an Instagram post that said hell awaited "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and others.

The 30-year-old's contract is reportedly expected to be terminated when the independent three-person panel delivers their verdict into Folau's code of conduct hearing.

The Daily Telegraph first reported the panel had already come to a unanimous judgment that Folau's Instagram post constitutes a high level breach of the game's code of conduct and warrants immediate termination.

It would be a hammer blow to Folau, who is now set to be left with nothing after reportedly previously knocking back a settlement offer of $1 million, a figure that RA has denied.

If the panel rules to terminate Folau's contract, RA will not have to pay a cent more on his four-year, $4 million contract. However, Folau can still request to appeal the verdict under a different three-member panel.

He is also reportedly considering further legal action, despite the rising costs of his legal defence.

Folau earlier this week revealed how he resisted the "temptation" of a peace offering from Rugby Australia that would have allowed him to resurrect his playing career.

The Wallabies star described his fallout with the governing body as "challenging" and spoke of being tempted by the "opportunity" to rekindle his career with the NSW Waratahs and Wallabies during a Sydney church address.

But, in a video of him speaking at a church service on Sunday afternoon, Folau insisted the process was not finished and the "outcome is yet to be known".

"Potentially I could get terminated, which means that there's no more playing contract and therefore no more finances or money coming in," he said from the lectern.

"It would be the first time it has happened to me in my life.

"All the materialistic things I have been able to have over the last number of years are slowly being taken away from me.

"It's been really challenging but also it's been encouraging to myself to see what my God is actually doing."

- with news.com.au