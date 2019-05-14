A golf punter who won more than a million dollars when Tiger Woods claimed the US Masters last month is thinking bigger with eyes on a possible $15.2m payday.

William Hill US made their single biggest payout on a golf bet after punter James Adducci put $125,660 on Woods to win at Augusta, 11 years after his last major victory. The winnings were almost NZ$1.76m.

Woods himself earned $3m for the win.

According to ESPN, Adducci has now placed a US$100,000 bet on Woods to win the other three golf majors this year and claim the grand slam - at odds at 100-1.

That means a US10m ($NZ15.2m) pay out if Woods can pull it off.

"I don't have interest in the odds Tiger is going to get at the PGA, I'm looking at the Grand Slam," Adducci told ESPN after the Masters. "I'm really thinking Grand Slam this year to tie the record, Masters next year to beat the record - that's how I think this is going to go. I think he is going to do things we've never seen before."

The second major, the PGA Championship begins on Friday NZT. Woods last won the event in 2007.

