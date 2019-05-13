Mo Salah's little daughter might have just scored the goal of the season.

Her famous dad shared the English Premier League's Golden Boot with Liverpool team mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with 22 goals.

But the most memorable goal of the year for many came when the packed Anfield stadium watched four-year-old Makka go on a long range dribble before nudging the ball into the net.

Liverpool hearts had been broken in the final match of the season, as the famous club fell agonisingly short of winning their first title since 1990. Liverpool had beaten Wolves, but Manchester City claimed the title by beating Brighton.

Advertisement

After the game, Salah stood near the dugouts and watched with obvious pride as his little girl showed off her skills before the crowd, with the famous Kop end celebrating her goal like it was a title clincher.

This is great. Mo Salah’s daughter wanted to score a goal at Anfield after her dad won the Golden Boot pic.twitter.com/WBsWbsDOcm — Tim Callanan (@MrTimCallanan) May 12, 2019

Egyptian Salah has been a revelation at Liverpool, winning world acclaim for his goal scoring feats and humanitarian actions.

But Makka is no stranger to a big crowd either.

Salah won the Golden Boot last season, his first with Liverpool, after scoring 32 goals. And Makka also helped her dad celebrate then, running on the pitch and showing a few football skills.

One fan reckoned: "In a dumpster fire world, this was a moment of pure joy - and hope. That was a crowd of Brits cheering for a little Egyptian girl. Never tell me we can't live together if we want to...the faces are just so precious."