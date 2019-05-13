Roy Krishna is officially the A-League's best player.

The Wellington Phoenix striker has been awarded the Johnny Warren Medal for the competition's player of the 2018/19 season.

"Growing up in a village [in Fiji], I never dreamt of getting this [award]," Krishna said.

"First of all I want to thank my boss [now ex-Wellington coach Mark Rudan] for believing in me and getting the best out of me.

"My captain [Andrew Durante] and my brothers for believing in me and making me work harder every week to achieve this.

"Also my wife and family for always being there for me, even when things don't go your way they always encourage me to love the sport.

"It shows if you work hard dreams do come true."

The Phoenix's Filip Kurto also won the award for best goalkeeper.