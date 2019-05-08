A US singer and an Atlantic League baseball team have apologised after performing what has been labelled "the worst National Anthem rendition ever" in North Carolina.

The performance, sung by a "last-minute fill-in", took place on Sunday (local time) before a baseball match between High Point Rockers and Sugar Land Skeeters, Fox Carolina reported.

"I don't even know who this guy is, but he should never sing anything ever again," said national sports columnist Terez Owens, who posted a video of the singing.

Quite possibly the worst rendition of the National Anthem of all time @Starting9 (via @T_Funds_) pic.twitter.com/rFDgyPmeZp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 5, 2019

A sports blog, Barstool Sports, called it "quite possibly the worst rendition of the national anthem of all time," in a tweet that also included video.

The video has been viewed more than 168,000 times.

In the video, it shows the singer, Rockers employee Chuck Hayworth, struggling with both the melody and the lyrics as he limps around the field.

There is also uncomfortable pauses, skipped lines and occasional shouting.

The singer later apologised on social media claiming he had struggled after developing leg cramps during hot weather.

"To all who attended the game today … my sincerest apologies," he wrote.

"Our Singer could not attend today's make-up game … I stepped in but did not realise the heat had gotten to me.

"My legs began to cramps and (sic) you saw what happened.

"By no means was this any disrespect to our country or our organisation, nor all those who serve it.

"Needless to say they have banned me from singing it ever again at BB&T."

Chuck Hayworth singing the National Anthem at the High Point Rockers game. Photo / Twitter

The High Point Rockers baseball team, whose game Hayworth sang at, also issued an apology and revealed they will give their employee a second chance.

A spokesman said: "The High Point Rockers regret the incident and apologise to any and all Americans.

"The Rockers also believe that second chances are uniquely American and thus are offering that opportunity to the performer.

"Since Sunday night, numerous voice coaches have reached out to the performer and the organisation, offering their services to help redeem the last-minute performer.

"As a result, the team will strongly consider having the performer back later in the 2019 season, based upon a consensus opinion of the voice coach, organisation and performer.

"Any update will be released at a later date."