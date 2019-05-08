Kodi Nikorima will run out on familiar soil this weekend in an unfamiliar jersey.

The Warriors' new recruit has been named to make his club debut in the halves on Saturday against the St George Illawarra Dragons, ironically at the home ground of his former team the Brisbane Broncos.

At the Warriors, the 25-year-old finds himself in an ideal position. He won't be required to be the team's first-choice kicked or organiser, allowing him to play the game as he sees it in front of him. It's a role he had to share with halves partner Anthony Milford in Brisbane, however as Warriors halfback Blake Green isn't known for his ball running, Nikorima will have the freedom to move.

It's a prospect Premiership winning halfback Brett Kimmorley believes is a win-win situation.

Advertisement

"(He's) just a runner, but on the back of Blake Green will be a good runner," Kimmorley said on NRL Teams.

"The fact he's got Blake Green inside him and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck outside him, he suits this side because he can just run; he can play off the cuff, if he doesn't want the ball he doesn't have to get the ball.

"He's not the main kicker which he struggled with in Brisbane; he's not the main organiser which he doesn't have to worry about, [and he's] playing behind a big pack."

Kodi Nikorima will have room to move at the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

His addition to the side comes at the expense of rookie half Chanel Harris-Tavita, who is expected to continue working on his game in reserve grade.

Still just 20 years old, Harris-Tavita made an impressive start to his NRL career in four games with the Warriors' top side, and former NRL coach Geoff Toovey says he is unlucky to lose his spot in the team.

"I think it's exciting for Kodi Nikorima, but what did Chanel Harris-Tavita do? I don't know what he's done wrong. He's been playing great football," Toovey said on NRL Teams.

"They're going to say he needs a rest, he's gone well so far but we can see he's getting tired; I don't think so."