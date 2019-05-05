Disgraced cricketers David Warner and Steve Smith have returned to the Australian cricket camp in a warm-up game against a New Zealand XI in Brisbane today.

It's the first time they've been in Australian colours following their ball-tampering scandal and subsequent their 12-month bans.

Steve Smith back in Australian gold pic.twitter.com/60jauWSPup — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 5, 2019

Aaron Finch is the captain of the Australian XI with Warner set to bat at three.

The Australian XI is full of World Cup squad members while in contrast the New Zealand side features just five players who will make the trip to England and Wales at the end of the month.

New Zealand were sent into to bat in the first game and lost two wickets in the first over.