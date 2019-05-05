A former New Zealand national schools rugby league rep is fighting for his life after the flu turned into a serious infection.

Former Westlake Boys' High School rugby league captain Zae Wallace is currently in Auckland hospital on a ventilator, where he has been for the past month.

He had just returned from Australia to play rugby league for the Northcote Tigers, taking part in one game before he became ill.

A Givealittle page has been created for Wallace with the funds supporting his rehabilitation and continuing hospital expenses. More than $24,000 has already been donated.

According to the page Wallace had just started a new job and is not eligible for ACC while he is sick.

A friend wrote, "Champions don't stop, they dust themselves off and push on. This young man is all champion."