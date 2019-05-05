It was a whirlwind week for Kodi Nikorima.

On Monday, he was going about his business with the Brisbane Broncos; by Friday he was the newest member of the Warriors.

Nikorima was thought to be on the outer with the Brisbane club, and the Warriors pounced. But the speed at which the move went from being rumour to real, Nikorima wasn't able to control how the news came out.

"The most disappointing thing to be honest was how it came about and I wasn't able to tell my family and friends and those close by me. My brother found out on the news over in Australia.

"That was probably the hardest part – all my family and friends finding out not from me. It is what it is now, I'm just glad that's all over."

A Kiwis representative, Nikorima said his relationship with Warriors and Kiwis coach Stephen Kearney played a big part in his decision to sign with the Warriors, who weren't his only suitor.

"There were clubs interested, but I could tell the Warriors were much more keen and it turns out they really wanted me now. Thankfully that's all done now and I can move one. I know where I am now and where I will be for the next couple of years.

"There's a lot of security here, there's a future for me in a position I want to play and at the end of the day the Broncos couldn't offer me anything like that."

The 25-year-old arrived in Auckland at the weekend and will be available to play for the Warriors in Brisbane this week when they meet the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Kodi Nikorima hopes to make his Warriors debut in round 9. Photo / Getty Images

For the 88-match NRL veteran, the move to the Warriors offers him a fresh start and the chance to secure a long-term position in the halves. It was a key factor in his decision to join the Auckland club but while he's been signed as a replacement for Shaun Johnson, he doesn't want fans to view him as that.

"I don't see it as replacing Shaun. What Shaun's done here has been incredible and I don't want to compare myself to him, nor will I compare myself to past players like Stacey Jones. I've come to to be who I am, I'm my own player.

"I'm Kodi Nikorima, I'm no one else."