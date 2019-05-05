Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his new weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

Opening day drama

Saturday's big match was worthy of its television coverage as Kelston BHS scored a last minute try to beat Sacred Heart College at home.

KBHS, ranked sixth under my system, were 21 -23 down against SHC (13) with a couple of minutes remaining.

​

The Kelston backs and forwards intermingled brilliantly, moving the ball from side to side, and scored next to the posts to complete a 28 - 23 victory. Sacred Heart retained their ranking however, thanks to St Andrews College scoring an upset 33 - 31 win over Nelson College. St Andrews will move closer to a spot in the top 25, while Nelson drop out of my top 10.​

Kaleb Emile - Vaoga Kelston.

Last week's Top 15

1. St Kentigern College (1A, Blues)

2. Hastings Boys' High School (Super 8, Hurricanes)

3. King's College (1A, Blues)

4. Rotorua Boys' High School (Super 8, Chiefs)

5. Otago Boys' High School (Otago Comp, Highlanders)

6. Kelston Boys' High School (1A, Blues)

7. Hamilton Boys' High School (Super 8, Chiefs)

8. Nelson College (UC Championship, Crusaders)

9. St Bede's College (UC Championship, Crusaders)

10. Scots College (Wellington Comp, Hurricanes)

11. Francis Douglas Memorial College (Central North Island, Chiefs)

12. Christchurch Boys' High School (UC Championship, Crusaders)

13. Sacred Heart College (1A, Blues)

14. New Plymouth Boys High School (Super 8, Chiefs)

15. Gisborne Boys' High School (Super 8, Hurricanes)

Hastings deliver

Hastings BHS retain their second ranking after a 14 - 5 win over St Patrick's College Silverstream (20), who look like a side who will cause some of the higher ranked sides problems. The best comeback belonged to Scots College (10), who were down 7 - 28 at halftime against Palmerston North BHS before winning 35 - 31.​

​

Whangarei BHS 22 - 12 win over Rangitoto College suggests the North Harbour competition will be very close this year.​

​

Tangaroa College, returning to the Auckland 1A competition for the first time in two years, lost to De La Salle College 17 - 24.​

Christ's College have lost some major talent so their 27-15 win over a young but very talented Shirley BHS side was a significant statement. ​

Oliver Lewis - Christchurch BHS.

Other results

Otahuhu College 45, Tamaki College 0; Rosmini College 15, Manurewa HS 10, St Peter's College 31, Cambridge HS 5; St John's Hamilton 31, Te Awamutu College 10; Hamilton BHS 40, St Paul's Collegiate 0; St Bedes College 47, Timaru BHS 5; Christchurch BHS 83, Roncalli/Aoraki Combined 0; Gisborne BHS 40, Wellington College 20; Rongotai College 91, Porirua College 5; Otago BHS 65, Dunstan HS 0.